Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield investigated a number of recent incidents in Tioga County:

Cruelty to Animals, 7:30 a.m. July 1, 1878 Sumner Rd., Charleston Township. Police said an unknown suspect caused intentional harm to a victim’s cat. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 5 p.m. June 29 and 6:43 a.m. June 30, Canoe Camp Creek and Westgate roads, Richmond Township. Police said an unknown suspect broke the right window of a Bobcat E45 excavator which was parked unattended at the intersection of Westgate and Canoe Camp Creek roads.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 9 and 10 p.m. June 28, Scenic View Dr., Farmington Township. Police said a victim reported a hasp on his shed had been damaged.

Criminal Trespass Defiant, 6:40 p.m. June 25, 9579 State Route 414, Liberty Township. Police said Darren Hudick, 44, of Morris, came onto the property belonging to Union Cemetery Association, Inc., after being advised not to come onto the property. Hudick was charged with trespassing.

Criminal/Simple Trespass, 5 p.m. June 13, 167 Bungy Rd., Sullivan Township. Police said an unknown suspect entered a victim’s posted land and entered a small camper trailer that was used as a hunting blind. The suspect left assorted trash behind.

Theft All Other, 11:26 a.m. June 13, 1169 S. Main St., Richmond Township. Police said an unknown suspect stole a bullet antenna off a victim’s vehicle between 7 and 8 p.m. on June 11. The vehicle was parked at the Walmart parking lot.

Corruption of Minors, 12:37 p.m. June 12, Deisinger Rd., Liberty Township. Police took a report of a possible corruption of minors. Upon investigation it was found no crime was committed.

Endangering Welfare of Child, 7:27 p.m. June 5, Seymour Hill Rd., Sullivan Township. Police responded to a residence on Seymour Hill Road for a complaint of children being left at home alone. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal/Simple Trespass, 9 p.m. May 28, 2954 State Route 660, Covington Township. Police said Dustin Lockwood, 29, of Williamsport, drove an all-terrain vehicle onto a field which was properly posted against trespassing. Lockwood was charged with simple trespass.

Criminal/Simple Trespass, Between March 1 and June 29, at 1686 State Route 549, Rutland Township. Police said an unknown suspect kicked in the door of a residence owned by First Citizens Community Bank.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.