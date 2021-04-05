Mansfield, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield investigated a number of recent incidents in Tioga County:

Assault Bodily Injury, 7:07 p.m. March 30, at Mann Creek Rd., Richmond Township. Police said Duane Wilcox, 54, of Mansfield, punched a victim multiple times in the face, causing lacerations to the victim’s face. Wilcox was taken into custody and transported to the Tioga County Prison pending arraignment.

Receiving Stolen Property, 1:01 p.m. March 25, U.S. Route 15 South, Blossburg Borough. Police said Michael Kamande, 39, of Lowell, Mass., was found to be in possession of a Penske rental box truck that was flagged as stolen by Shrewsbury Police Department in Massachusetts. Kamande was placed under arrest and was transported to the office of District Judge Tiffany Cummings for arraignment.

Burglary Commercial No Force, Between 5:30 a.m. March 16 and 8:21 p.m. March 17, Blaise Alexander, 2303 S. Main St., Richmond Township. Police said the car dealership reported inspection stickers were stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

DUI Crash Alcohol, 4:58 a.m. March 9, 108 Mainesburg Rd., Sullivan Township. Police were dispatched to a crash on Mainesburg Road. Upon investigation, it was determined the 17-year-old male driver was driving under the influence. Charges are pending.

Overdose, 6:40 a.m. March 7, Coolidge Ave., Elkland Borough. Police were dispatched to a disturbance following a request for an ambulance at a residence. Upon investigation, it was determined a juvenile visiting the residence had overdosed. The investigation is ongoing.

Burglary Residential Force, Between Nov. 19 and 20, 2020 at residence at Horse Thief Run Rd., Delmar Township. Police continue to investigate a burglary in which an unknown suspect(s) stole wire, pipe, ducting and household appliances. Estimated loss is more than $8,000.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.