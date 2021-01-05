Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield investigated a number of recent incidents in Tioga County:

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 1 a.m. Dec. 24, 2020 at 1261 Spencer Rd., Union Township. Police said an unknown individual intentionally damaged a mailbox. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield.

Burglary Residential No Force, 3:04 p.m. Dec. 15, 2020 at North Rd., Middlebury Township. Police were dispatched to a residence at North Road for an active burglary. Upon arrival, police made contact with Shawn Hurd, 28, of Tioga, inside the victim’s residence. Through further investigation, police determined Hurd attempted to steal three gift cards, each valued at $50. Hurd was transported to Tioga County Jail on a warrant issued for an unrelated matter. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Robert Repard.

Theft by Deception Wire Fraud, Between 7 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Dec. 13, 2020 at Canoe Camp Creek, Richmond Township. Police said a victim received an email appearing to be from Amazon. The sender of the email enticed the victim to put $2,500 on gift cards and then give them access codes to the cards to him over the telephone. The money was removed from the cards.

Drug Possession, 3:27 p.m. Dec. 9, 2020 at Thornbottom Rd. and State Route 49, Nelson Township. Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Police determined through further investigation that the driver, a 31-year-old man from Elkland who was unnamed in the police report, was in possession of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge James Edgcomb.

Reckless Endangerment, Between 5 and 5:27 p.m. Dec. 7, 2020 at Buckwheat Hollow Rd., Jackson Township. Police said a victim reported hearing a gunshot while looking for a deer that he had shot. Victim told police it sounded like it struck a tree in the vicinity.

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, 9 a.m. Dec. 7, 2020 at 13929 State Route 414, Union Township. Police are investigating a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a 2016 black Jeep.

Burglary Residential No Force, 11:21 p.m. Dec. 1, 2020 at State Route 49, Westfield Township. Police said an unknown suspect entered a victim’s residence and stole a 16-gauge Lefever shotgun.

Theft by Deception ID Theft, Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 7, 2020 at Ritz Rd., Sullivan Township. Police said a victim reported that an unemployment claim had been made in his name.

Burglary Residential No Force, 2:44 p.m. Nov. 20, 2020 at 101 Deer Lane, Lawrence Township. Police received a report of a burglary from a trailer. An unknown suspect had entered the unlocked trailer and stole three computers, a gray cooler, five-gallon water cooler, medication for diabetes, and toiletries.

False Identification Statement, 2:23 p.m. Nov. 17, 2020 at State Route 287 and E. Lawrence Rd., Lawrence Township. Police investigated an incident involving false reports and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Frank Mueller, 38, of Lawrenceville, was arrested and charged through the office of District Judge James Edgcomb.

Criminal Mischief, 3:02 p.m. Nov. 7, 2020 at E. Lawrence Rd., Lawrence Township. Police said a victim was traveling west on E. Lawrence Road when an 11-year-old juvenile threw a handful of rocks at the victim’s vehicle, causing damage to the vehicle.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, Between 11:47 p.m. Oct. 8 and 4:02 p.m. Nov. 5, 2020 at Walmart, 1169 S. Main St., Richmond Township. Police said Drew Loper, 29, of Blossburg, intentionally failed to pay for numerous items at the self-checkout registers on several occasions. The amount of stolen merchandise totals $449.36. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Tiffany Cummings.

Theft by Deception ID Theft, Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 10, 2020 at Dingman Rd., Chatham Township. Police said a victim reported an unauthorized bank transfer into a stock trading app, which was reversed by the app.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.