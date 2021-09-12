The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County update

A water main project continues on Route 405 (Water Street) in Muncy Borough.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, Water Street will be closed between Chestnut Street and Main Street, while the West Branch Water Authority (WBRA) begins work moving the water main. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nightly detours will be in effect for both cars and trucks.

· Truck traffic will use Interstate 180 to exit 17, Route 2049 (Lycoming Mall Road), to Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive/John Brady Drive).

· Cars traveling southbound on Water Street will use Green Street, Chestnut Street, East Mechanic Street, and Main Street.

· Cars traveling northbound on Water Street will use Main Street to Route 2044 (East Penn Street).

Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

Resurfacing continues in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township

A resurfacing project continues on Route 2014 (Main Street) in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township and Route 405 (Water Street) from the Glade Run bridge to Williams Street in Muncy Borough.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, through Friday, Sept. 17, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will continue paving on Route 2014 (Main Street) from Mechanic Street to just past the Interstate 180 overpass in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township and Water Street from the Glade Run bridge to Williams Street in Muncy Borough. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging.

HRI, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $1.8 million resurfacing project which includes the resurfacing of Route 405 (Water Street / Muncy Creek Boulevard) and Route 2014 (Main Street) in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township. Work is expected to be completed in mid-October 2021, weather permitting.

Lane closures continue on Interstate 180

Work continues on a high-tension cable barrier replacement project on Interstate 180 between the Route 87 interchanges in Fairfield Township and the Route 15 interchange in the city of Williamsport.

On Monday, Sept. 13, through Friday, Sept. 17, the contractor, Penn Line Service, Inc., will continue to replace the existing cable barrier system in the median between the Route 87 interchange in Fairfield Township and the Route 15 interchange in the City of Williamsport. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed where work is being performed. No work will be performed during the weekend.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Construction activities on the safety improvement project on Route 220 northbound and southbound in Woodward and Piatt Townships.

Here are some new updates on the project:

The week of Sept. 13, the Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection will be open. The Pine Run northbound acceleration lane will be open. On Monday, Sept. 13, the northbound Larry’s Creek U-Turn will be closed. This closure is estimated to last for approximately six weeks.

The traffic pattern on Route 220 northbound will continue while work is performed on the Pine Run Bridge. Work will continue next week on First Street in East Linden near the Grandview jug handle.

The following traffic patterns will continue:

The Harvest Moon crossover is open.

The Grandview crossover is open.

The Northway Road crossover is closed.

The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The Youngs Road West intersection is open.

The Youngs Road East intersection is open.

The 220 southbound crossover to Front Street (across from Henry’s BBQ) is open.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained. The project is expected to be completed in fall of 2022.

Bradford County update

Route 1059 (Irish Hill Road) in Warren Township has been reduced to a single lane just north of Route 1038 (Warren Center Road) due to storm damage to the roadway.

Traffic is being controlled by stop signs. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

Also in Bradford County, work continues on a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

The week of Monday, Sept. 13, a detour will remain in effect. State Route 199 (Mohawk Street) will remain closed to Northbound traffic between Keystone Avenue and North Hopkins Street, while the contractor continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

· Northbound cars will follow a .98-mile detour using Stevenson Street and North Elmer Avenue.

· Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

· Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will also be some utility relocations and traffic signal upgrades being performed at various locations throughout the project. There will be alternating lane closures with flagging where working is being performed.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Potter County update

A daylight closure is planned on a section of First Fork Road (Route 3003) in Sylvania Township.

The work location on First Fork Road is east of Austin, about 6 miles off Route 872. Work hours will be 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sept. 13 through 17.

Recent wet weather in the region has caused some soil/slide concerns and PennDOT will work this week to address and stabilize the situation. All work will be done by PennDOT Potter County Maintenance. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Message boards are in place to alert drivers to the closure. No official detour will be in effect. Drivers are encouraged to choose alternate routes next week during work hours.

Northumberland County update

Lane restrictions being this week on Route 54 in Mount Carmel, Coal, Ralpho and Rush Townships for maintenance activities.

The work will be performed Tuesday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Oct. 8 along Route 54 westbound lane beginning in Strong in Mount Carmel Township and will work west towards Riverside Borough. The crew will then begin working along the Route 54 eastbound lane continuing east back to Strong in Mount Carmel Township.

Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists should expect lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work on this project includes shoulder cutting, washout repair, side dozing and debris removal.

Columbia County update

Lane restrictions begin this week on Interstate 80 westbound and Route 11 southbound in North Centre Township, for a bridge project.

On Sunday, Sept. 12 through Thursday, Sept. 16, the contractor, Bill Anskis Company, Inc., will be performing structural repairs on a bridge on Interstate 80 westbound, just west of Exit 241 (Lime Ridge). Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. weather permitting.

Interstate 80 westbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed. The exit ramp 241A will be closed to traffic. Traffic will be detoured to exit ramp 241B to Route 11 northbound where they will be directed back to Route 11 southbound.

Motorists traveling Route 11 southbound near the Interstate 80 interchange can expect the right lane to be closed while work is being performed on the Interstate 80 westbound bridge. Motorists will be directed to the left lane.

Bill Anskis Company, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $81,890, bridge project.

Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project

On Monday, Sept. 13, Route 487 (Poplar Street) will be open to local traffic, including Kawneer traffic, between Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard) and Kawneer Drive, and between Fort McClure Boulevard and the Town Park Village entrance. All Kawneer traffic must access Kawneer using Route 487 south from Route 11.

Route 487 will be closed between Kawneer Drive and Town Park Village.

Continued Construction and Detour

The week of Sept. 13, Route 487 (Poplar Street) will remain closed between Eighth Street and Tenth Street. The following detours will be in place with signs to assist travelers:

Route 487 traffic traveling north and continuing to Route 487 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, Main Street (Route 11); southbound 487 will be the reverse order.

Route 487 truck traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, and Main Street (Route 11).

Route 487 car traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard and Market Street; Route 11 north traffic will follow East Sixth Street; Route 11 south traffic will continue on Market Street to Main Street (Route 11).

Route 11 traffic traveling south to Route 487 south will be detoured onto East Street (Route 11), Main Street (Route 11), Market Street, Fort McClure Boulevard.

Route 11 traffic traveling north to Route 487 south will be detoured onto Market Street, Fort McClure Boulevard.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.