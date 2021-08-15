The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Line painting on multiple routes in Northumberland and Snyder Counties

A line painting project on multiple routes in Northumberland and Snyder Counties is set to begin this week.

On Monday, August 16 through Friday, August 20, the contractor, Alpha Space Control, Company, Inc., will perform line panting at the following locations.

Northumberland County

Interstate 180 between the Interstate 80 interchange to the Lycoming County line.

Route 147 between the Interstate 80 interchange to the Route 45 interchange (Montandon Exit).

Snyder County

Route 11 between the Juniata County line to the Union County line.

Lycoming County update

Motorists who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound are advised that the safety improvement project will continue construction activities this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

A traffic switch on Route 220 northbound is expected on Wednesday, August 18 for the Pine Run Bridge work.

Work will also begin next week on First Street in East Linden near the Grandview jug handle.

The following traffic patterns will continue.

· The Harvest Moon crossover is open.

· The Grandview crossover is open.

· The Northway Road crossover is closed.

· The Browns Road crossover is closed.

The following roads will remain closed for construction activities.

· Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.

· Front Street in Linden (local traffic only).

· Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.

· Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.

Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project. The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022

Bradford County update

Motorists who travel Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County are advised a retaining wall project continues in Morris Township, Tioga County. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris, Tioga County.

On Tuesday, August 17, the contractor will spray a surface treatment for dust control along Wilson Hill Road. Work will be performed during evening hours. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area dust suppressant is applied.

In April, Route 414 was closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road in Morris Township, Tioga County, while the contractor LTT, Trucking, LLC, began work on retaining walls and roadway reconstruction, due to embankment failures between Babbs Creek and Route 414.

A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties will be in place until mid-November, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

LTT Trucking, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

Work also continues on a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

The week of Monday, August 16, a detour will remain in effect, State Route 199 (Mohawk Street) will remain closed to Southbound traffic between North Lehigh Avenue and North Hopkins Street, while the contractor continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

· Southbound cars will follow a 1.09-mile detour using North Lehigh Avenue Street and North Keystone Avenue.

· Northbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

· Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will also be some utility relocations and traffic signal upgrades being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, 4-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

Tioga County update

Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project on Route 49 in Knoxville Borough and Lawrence Township is now complete.

The work began on July 6 on Route 49 (East Main Street) between the intersection with Route 249 in Knoxville Borough and the intersection with Butler Hill Road, also known as Academy Corners. Work also was conducted on Route 49 between Bailey Hill and Shepherd Creek roads in Lawrence Township, near Tioga Lake.

These routes are now open to traffic. Work was completed several weeks ahead of schedule.

On Tuesday, July 6, the contractor will also be performing work on Route 49 between Bailey Hill Road and Shepherd Creek Road in Lawrence Township, near Tioga Lake. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Northumberland County update

Motorists are advised a portion of Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road) will be closed this week between Route 225 and Rebuck Road in Little Mahonoy Township, Northumberland County, for a maintenance project.

On Monday, August 16 a PennDOT maintenance crew will begin a project to replace a box culvert.

A detour using Routes 890 and 225 will be in place for the duration of the project.

Work is expected to be completed mid-October, weather permitting.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.