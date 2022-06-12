Lewisburg, Pa. – A tip from a man’s roommate led police to arrest him for possessing marijuana to sell in Union County.

State police at Milton say they received a call the morning of May 23 from the roommate regarding narcotics sales at a residence on Spruce Run Road in White Deer Township.

The roommate told Trooper George Aguirre that Vincent Azinger, 48, had been selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as growing marijuana plants. The roommate also pointed out that there was THC shatter in the freezer and weed on top of the refrigerator, according to the affidavit written by Aguirre.

When Azinger arrived at the residence a short time later, he agreed to allow Aguirre in the residence. Aguirre asked about the shatter in the freezer and weed on top of the refrigerator, which Azinger showed him. However, Azinger did not agree to allow a search. State police applied for a search warrant which was granted by District Judge John H. Reed.

State police searched the residence later that morning and found two large vacuum sealed bags of THC shatter, approximately 26 vacuum sealed bags of THC flower, a small cylinder container with THC wax, a jar with an unknown white substance, 10 glass smoking devices, two grinders, a scale, and additional paraphernalia, according to Aguirre. Police also found a room that was set up with equipment to grow marijuana, including seeds.

Additionally, police found four firearms including three rifles. One of the firearms was a sawed-off shotgun, Aguirre said. Due to a past felony charge, Azinger is not to possess a firearm.

Azinger was charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possessing a firearm while prohibited, and related misdemeanor charges. He was arraigned by on-call District Judge John H. Reed who set bail at $150,000 monetary.

Docket Sheet

