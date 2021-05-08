Bellefonte, Pa. — An arraignment is scheduled at the end of the month for a Blanchard man accused of taking an RV and repainting it.

Dustin Scott Askey, 36, was charged first-degree felony burglary, second-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, and a summary offense of disorderly conduct. Askey was given $10,000 unsecured bail.

Askey is accused of stealing a camper from a residence on March 24 located along Main Street in Liberty Township. Rockview State Trooper Joshua Knoffsinger said the camper was discovered around Ridge Crest Drive and Dam Service Road.

When the camper was located, Troopers said they discovered a registration plate for Ashkey’s 1988 Sunline Camper. Troopers also determined Askey had attempted to hide the camper by painting it with gray paint.

Troopers said when they interviewed Askey, he had gray paint on his clothing and on his person. Askey denied any involvement and told authorities he did not paint the camper, according to the report.

Morgan Lynn Young, 20, of Bellefonte allegedly told officers where to locate the camper. Troopers said during the interview with Young, she said did not know the camper was stolen and had nothing to do with gray paint.

Young did tell officers that some of her belongings were inside the camper, according to the report.

Two witnesses told officers they observed Askey and Young drop the camper off at the location about a week prior to it being discovered.

The owner of the camper arrived as officers spoke with both Young and Askey. Authorities said the owner gave consent to search the camper.

Officers discovered several items that belonged to Askey and Young that included a five-gallon can of gray paint. A receipt for the paint showed it was purchased at the Lowe’s located at 284 Hogan Boulevard in Mill Hall.

According to the report, authorities spoke with an employee at Lowe’s, who identified Young and Askey as the people who purchased the paint. The employee told Troopers they asked what type of paint would be good for a camper.

Troopers confirmed the employee’s statements as the viewed Young and Askey on surveillance video at the store.

Young was charged with third-degree felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor use and possession of drug paraphernalia. Young is being held at the Centre County Prison in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail.

Askey Docket Sheet

Young Docket Sheet