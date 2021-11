Elkland, Pa. – Police are reporting that two suspects entered a Tioga County residence and assaulted a victim as they robbed him of a safe.

The robbery occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on Oct. 24 at a residence on Bender Lane in Elkland, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield. Two suspects entered the victim’s residence and struck him in the face.

The suspects then stole a gray safe and fled the scene on foot, according to state police. The safe and its contents are worth $230.