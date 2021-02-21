By 9:50PM that same evening, police were able to update the community that the individuals in the images had been identified. Police thanked residents for reaching out and aiding in their investigation.
Elkland, Pa. - Residents helped Elkland Borough Police in identifying individuals related to an investigation involving multiple thefts from the Elkland Goodwill store.
The Elkland Borough Police Department posted images (below) and their request for help on their Facebook page around 8:21PM on Friday, February 19, 2021.
A perfect example of a community coming together and assisting police in an investigation.
There was no mention of any arrests being made linked to the thefts at the Goodwill store in Elkland.
