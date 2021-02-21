Elkland Boro PD _ FNN

Residents help Elkland Borough Police identify individuals related to an investigation involving multiple alleged thefts,  First News Now reported.

 Elkland Borough Police
Shared with permission from First News Now

Elkland, Pa. - Residents helped Elkland Borough Police in identifying individuals related to an investigation involving multiple thefts from the Elkland Goodwill store.

The Elkland Borough Police Department posted images (below) and their request for help on their Facebook page around 8:21PM on Friday, February 19, 2021.

By 9:50PM that same evening, police were able to update the community that the individuals in the images had been identified. Police thanked residents for reaching out and aiding in their investigation.

A perfect example of a community coming together and assisting police in an investigation.

There was no mention of any arrests being made linked to the thefts at the Goodwill store in Elkland.