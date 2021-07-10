Williamsport, Pa. — Chad Salsman, the former District Attorney for Bradford County, will likely lose everything he has worked to gain over his professional life following his sentencing for felony promotion of prostitution, witness intimidation, and obstruction.

Salsman will be disbarred, according to Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel Dye. He has already resigned as the DA. After Friday’s ruling, he will remain in State Prison for a minimum of 18 months and a maximum of five years.

The saga that ripped apart a small community tucked away in the mountains near the New York border is likely not over. There’s a good chance Salsman will appeal the sentence.

Friday, as he was led away in handcuffs from a courthouse he ruled over as the DA, women outside the courthouse holding signs cheered. Jeers were even directed at Salsman as officers tucked his head down and helped him into a waiting truck.

Friday was not about the man who damaged so many lives, including those of his wife and three children. Friday was about the five women who gave victim impact statements and shamed Salsman in front of people he used to view as peers.

Two of the five women spoke in person at the sentencing.

They shared stories of lives filled with abuse and neglect. They spoke about their many hardships and how Salsman preyed on them.

The strength of their words seemed to hit Salsman with a physicality that forced an already slumping posture to become that much more pronounced.

One victim said she hasn’t been able to sleep, seeing Salsman every time she closed her eyes for rest.

After these women detailed abuse by a predator who pretended to help them, Salsman's lawyer paraded up people to speak on his behalf. His sister told stories of their childhood together; about the privileges they had growing up. She even spoke about privileges and kindnesses Salsman provided for his family.

No one spoke about the victim’s situation that left them vulnerable to a predator like Chad Salsman. They did not touch on the insecurities a gay woman in Bradford County faced or about addiction or having your children taken away from you. They did not speak about what it was like to be given an ultimatum by a man who was supposed to protect them.

Salsman did not appear the sympathetic character he and his lawyer might have wanted. He was given jail time in a State Penitentiary, six years of probation, and more than 200 hours of community service following the prison sentence. As he walked out, those women and the people of Bradford County got to celebrate.

For now, Chad Salsman is headed to jail and for the victims it just might mean a good night’s sleep for the first time in a long time.