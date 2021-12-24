Wellsboro, Pa. – Two vehicles were reportedly stolen in Tioga County and recovered later that day.

Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield report that a victim at the 900 block of Marsh Creek Road in Shippen Township contacted them about the alleged theft on Dec. 14 of two of her vehicles.

Upon investigating, police determined a known suspect took the vehicles off the victim’s property without permission with the intention of having them scrapped, according to a police report.

Both of the vehicles were recovered later in the afternoon. Trooper Windows is investigating.