shooting investgation 2020

Liberty, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred Friday afternoon near Liberty in Tioga County. 

First News Now (FNN) reported that the shooting victim allegedly drove to Liberty Exxon to get help around 3 p.m. The shooting reportedly occurred on the roadway a short distance away. FNN reported that a state trooper said the shooting is an active investigation at this time. 

The Liberty Exxon is currently closed as police investigate. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.  

