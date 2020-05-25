Around 12:55 a.m. on May 23, a male caller contacted state police at Montoursville and claimed "he had just shot his wife."

"He continued to threaten to kill himself and his children stating he wasn’t going to go to jail," Community Services Officer Trooper Angela L. Bieber said.

Police units dispatched to the 1200 block of Country Club Drive, Loyalsock Township, according to a scanner report.

"PSP arrived on scene while the male was still on the phone with the dispatcher. He was advised by phone to exit the residence, which he refused and then disconnected," Bieber said.

Multiple details of the caller's information were inconsistent with what units observed at the residence, according to Bieber.

"Contact was made at the residence with the homeowner, who was unaware of the phone call or any type of issue within the home. Upon further investigation on scene, information was developed that this may have been a swatting incident," Bieber said.

"Swatting" is the false reporting of an emergency by a person with the intent of sending a law enforcement response to a location where no emergency exists, according to the National 911 Program.

"Often, the law enforcement response is substantial, with police confronting the unsuspecting victims at gunpoint," the National 911 Program wrote about swatting.

Bieber declined to say the number of agencies that responded or whether or not guns were drawn on the home or homeowner.

"I understand your questions, but with the incident remaining under investigation, I cannot comment on the details," Bieber said.

The investigation is ongoing.