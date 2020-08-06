A convicted sex offender recently was charged with failing to register with the Pennsylvania State Police in Clinton County.

Defendant Keith A. Bennett, 46, is listed as homeless but his last known address was in the 300 block of Huron Ave., Renovo, according to Megan's Law records.

Bennett allegedly failed to register with PSP at Lamar on June 19, according to the Renovo Borough Police Department.

Arresting Officer Michael Jeffries charged Bennett with one count of third degree felony fail to register with PSP on July 17.

Bennett was committed to the Clinton County Prison on July 17, unable to post the $10,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Frank P. Mills.

Bennett has been required to register as a sex offender since 1995, when he was convicted of endangering the welfare of children in New Jersey, according to Megan's Law documents.

The New Jersey child endangerment law applies to "any person having a legal duty for the care of a child or who has assumed responsibility for the care of a child who engages in sexual conduct which would impair or debauch the morals of the child."

Bennett previously was convicted of failing to register with PSP in 2019, court records show.

He was sentenced to nine months to 23 months confinement by Clinton County Judge Craig P. Miller on Jan. 7, 2019.

In the new failure to register case, Bennett is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Mills on Aug. 25.

Docket sheet

Megan's Law record