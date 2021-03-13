Lock Haven, Pa. – Renovo Borough Police allege that a 34-year-old man with an active bench warrant drove into the door of a police car with a K9 officer inside.

Jordan the K9 was not injured in the incident, the Clinton County District Attorney's Office said.

Bobby Joe Winkelman, 34, was confined to the Clinton County Prison on Thursday in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Keigh G. Kibler.

Winkelman is accused by Renovo Borough Police of leading police on a high-speed chase on Big Plum Run Road in the Lock Haven area on March 10. Renovo Police were in the area assisting Lock Haven City Police on an unrelated matter when they happened to notice Winkelman sleeping in a truck.

A bench warrant for failure to appear had been issued for Winkelman two days prior by President Judge Craig P. Miller. Winkelman was supposed to appear for a motions hearing in an unrelated felony trespassing case but didn't show.

When Renovo Police tried to get Winkelman out of his locked truck on March 10, he appeared "out of it," according to the DA's office.

"Police advised Winkelman that he was under arrest and to exit the vehicle. Police allege that Winkelman then started the truck, put it in gear and traveled forward, striking the driver's door of the Renovo Police patrol vehicle," Clinton County DA Dave Strouse said.

A high-speed chase in the vicinity of Big Plum Run Road ensued where Winkelman allegedly drove past stop signs, hit a mailbox and entered the yard of a residence, where his truck became disabled.

"Winkelman then fled on foot," Strouse said.

He was found hiding on the floor of a nearby garage with "a crystal type substance, a suspected controlled substance" on the ground next to him with other pieces of drug material nearby, Strouse said.

Winkelman refused a blood draw at Lock Haven Hospital, according to the report.

Police located a firearm in Winkelman's vehicle when a search warrant was served on it after his arrest. Winkelman is a person not to possess a firearm, according to the DA's office.

Winkelman is charged with one felony count each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal trespass and flight to avoid apprehension. He faces one misdemeanor count each of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, recklessly endangering another person, receiving stolen property, DUI: controlled substance and intentional possession of a controlled substance.

His next scheduled court appearance for his newest set of criminal charges is set for March 16.

