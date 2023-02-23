Allenwood, Pa. — Two men who were patients at a Union County treatment center were charged for allegedly stealing a car and then abandoning it.

State police at Milton say Michael Thomas Rowello, 46, of Bloomsburg, and Trae Jon Terrell Londo, 26, of Wilkinsburg, were reported on Dec. 25 as walk-offs from White Deer Rehabilitation Center in Gregg Township.

Later that day, Trooper Kyle Drick was dispatched to a home at the 16500 block of Route 15 for a report of a stolen car. The victim told Drick that their 1999 red Jeep Grand Cherokee was missing, according to the arrest affidavit. Police found the Jeep that evening abandoned at the H&R Auto Sales lot in Milton.

Drick was able to pull surveillance video from neighbors of the victim and saw Rowello and Londo walking south on Route 15 near the Allenwood Sunoco. The two men then crossed the road and looked into the Jeep which was parked at the victim's property. Rowello then got into the driver's side seat and Londo got into the passenger side, Drick wrote. The two drove off on Route 15 heading south.

Drick was able to make phone contact briefly with Londo, who admitted he rode as a passenger in the stolen Jeep.

Rowello was located and arrested in January on charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and various traffic summaries. District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch set bail at $20,000.

Simliar charges were filed for Londo, who currently has an active warrant out for his arrest.

