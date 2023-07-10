Lawrenceville, Pa. — A New York state rehabilitation facility patient allegedly reached from the back seat of a car and strangled the driver as they traveled south on Route 15 in Tioga County.

State police at Mansfield say Zachary Bickle, 28, of Lockport, N.Y., was found walking along the highway a short time later on June 3 and was taken into custody. The driver, a 55-year-old man of Buffalo, N.Y., told police he was transporting two men from a rehab facility in Buffalo when Bickle reached from the backseat and wrapped his hands around the driver's neck. Bickle began to squeeze the driver's neck, constricting his breathing. Trooper Aaron Goldsmith says the victim managed to bend Bickle's fingers back, getting him to loosen his grip.

The driver then pulled over in Lawrence Township and Bickle got out of the vehicle. The driver then drove to the Pa. Welcome Center to contact police. Goldsmith says the driver had been heading to White Deer Run in Allenwood with the two rehab facility patients.

Bickle was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and related charges. He remains in Tioga County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Docket Sheet

