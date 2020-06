State police at Rockview are investigating a rape that occurred on The Meadows Drive in Potter Township, Centre County.

In a press release from Tuesday, investigating officer Jared Ingram said an alleged rape occurred there between 1:07 p.m. and 1:12 p.m. on May 12.

The nature of the incident is "rape forcible opposite sex," according to Ingram's release.

No other information was contained in the press release.

The Meadows Behavior Health Treatment Facility is located on The Meadows Drive.