Williamsport, Pa. — A 13-year-old juvenile was pulled from under her bed and raped by a relative, according to an affidavit filed by the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Officer Damon Cole said when he arrived at a residence located on the 1600 block of Sherman Street, he was confused when a man admitted to him that he molested a juvenile. Cole inquired a second time, and the man repeated his admission, according to the report.

Correy Charlton Branch, 32, of Williamsport was charged with two first-degree felonies in rape and statutory sexual assault, two second-degree felonies in sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent, second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault, and third-degree felony corruption of minors. He was charged with two counts of the aggravated indecent assault without consent charge, the indecent aggravated assault charge, and the corruption of minors charge.

An investigation started on Sept. 30 when Cole spoke with a juvenile accuser at the Williamsport Hospital. The accuser reported that on two separate dates, Branch had come into her bedroom.

Branch allegedly digitally penetrated the juvenile on Sept. 26 before forcing himself on the accuser the next night.

Cole said Branch declined to answer further questions after being taken into custody. Court records show Branch was denied bail and is being held at the Lycoming County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14 with Judge Aaron Biichle.

