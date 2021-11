Turbotville, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are investigating the theft of two Yorkshire terrier puppies from a residence in Lewis Township, Northumberland County.

Police said two individuals, a man and a woman, entered the victim’s residence on Old State Road at 8:47 p.m., Nov. 5 and removed the puppies.

The puppies are worth more than $4,370. The female puppy is valued at $2,500 and the male at $1,800, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.