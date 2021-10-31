Williamsport, Pa. —Four puppies were removed from a residence on Hepburn Street after SPCA officials received a complaint about their condition.

The puppies, described in an affidavit as lethargic, barely lifting their heads, and very cold to the touch, were taken to the Lycoming County SPCA. Two passed away.

Alyia West, 39, of Williamsport was charged with five counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals, six counts of misdemeanor neglect of animals, and 11 summary charges of the same offense after the puppies were discovered.

“West said that her dog Snow had a little of 11 puppies and she rehomed four or five puppies, one had died, and three were very sickly and she would like to owner surrender them,” Human Society officer Besty Sparling wrote.

West is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail, awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 18.

