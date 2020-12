Towanda, Pa. – According to state police at Towanda, they are investigating the theft of a Polaris 700 ATV, bearing NY Registration 99JV14 and VIN: 4XACH68AX3A002141, with a winch on the front.

Towanda PSP said the vehicle was reported stolen on Nov. 25 by a 74-year-old male in Gillett near a Deery Hill Road in Wells Township. According to the report the ATV also has a black toolbox on the rear rack.

Towanda State Police are asking anyone with information to call the barracks at 570-265-2186.