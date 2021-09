Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington have released the results of driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoints conducted throughout Northumberland County from 8 p.m. Sept. 24 to 3 a.m. Sept. 25.

Troopers made contact with 85 vehicles.

One person was charged with DUI alcohol. Two people were charged with DUI drugs. Two people were charged with DUI drugs and drug possession arrests, according to a news release.