Herndon, Pa – State police at Stonington are looking for information after a dog in Jackson Township, Northumberland County, was shot in the abdomen.

Police received a report on Feb. 28 that the dog was shot with a pellet gun in the area of Mahanoy Creek Lane, near Route 147.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Stonington at (570) 286-5601. Trooper Dominic Picerno is investigating.