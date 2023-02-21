DUICheckpoint_generic_2023

Selinsgrove, Pa.  — State police at Selinsgrove say they arrested four people over the Mardi Gras weekend at checkpoints and roving DUI patrols in Snyder County. 

The patrols occurred over the weekend of Feb. 17. Two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, one person was arrested for drug possession, and one person was arrested for carrying firearms when prohibited, police say.

