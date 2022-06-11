state police cruiser generic with NCPA logo bottom right_ 2022
NCPA archives

McClure, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from a relative's home in Snyder County. 

Trisha Erb was on the porch of a relative's residence at 14 W. Ohio Street in McClure when she was seen leaving with an individual just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, police say. 

Erb is described as being 5'3" and approximately 200-lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts with a skull on the left leg, black sneakers, and an oversize white hooded sweatshirt. Her shoulder-length brown hair was pulled into a ponytail and she has a nose piercing, police say. Erb is on the autism spectrum and has ADHD. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8655.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.