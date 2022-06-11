McClure, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from a relative's home in Snyder County.

Trisha Erb was on the porch of a relative's residence at 14 W. Ohio Street in McClure when she was seen leaving with an individual just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, police say.

Erb is described as being 5'3" and approximately 200-lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts with a skull on the left leg, black sneakers, and an oversize white hooded sweatshirt. Her shoulder-length brown hair was pulled into a ponytail and she has a nose piercing, police say. Erb is on the autism spectrum and has ADHD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8655.

