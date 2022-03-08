Selinsgrove, Pa. -- Fill the folder with money and no one will get hurt.

That was what one teller at Northumberland National Bank in Union Twp, Snyder County encountered during a robbery in late February.

PSP Selinsgrove is asking for information pertaining to the incident that occurred Feb. 26 at Northumberland National Bank.

According to Trooper Andrea Pelachick, an unknown white male entered the bank at 11:49 a.m. wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with a "Rohrer" bus company logo, black face covering, black sunglasses, navy pants, and dark Nike sneakers.

The individual passed a hand-written note on a manilla folder to the teller instructing them to fill the folder with money and no one would get hurt.

The suspect was provided money and then fled on foot before gaining access to a bicycle located in the rear of the bank, according to Pelahcick. The suspect fled the scene south on Main Street and was described as being approximately 5’ 9” to 6’ feet tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.



