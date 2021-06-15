Selinsgrove, Pa. – State police are looking for a driver who fled early Monday morning in Monroe Township, Snyder County, when troopers attempted to pull him over.

Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove attempted to pull over a 2021 Toyota Corolla with Texas plates at 8:38 a.m. at N. Susquehanna Trail and Victor Lane.

The driver did not stop and led police on a chase that took them through N. Susquehanna Trail and onto Routes 11/15 South, according to state police. The vehicle then came to a stop in Selinsgrove Borough approximately 100 yards west of the roadway. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

Police describe the driver as being a 24-year-old black male, approximately 6’1”. He was last seen wearing black pants, navy shirt and no shoes.

The investigation continues. There is no immediate concern for public safety, according to state police. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.