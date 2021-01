Selinsgrove, Pa. – State police at Selinsgrove responded to the report of found drug paraphernalia at the Beaver Springs Auction House, 19426 Route 522, Beaver Springs, on Dec. 8, 2020.

According to police, two hypodermic needles were found on the business' property. PSP Selinsgrove Trooper Lindsey Thompson said one needle contained an unknown clear liquid.

State police are asking anyone with information to call 570-374-8145.