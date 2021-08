West Perry Township, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove said they are investigating a shooting that involved two minor boys in West Perry Township, Snyder County.

Troopers responded to a residence on Palmer Lane for a report of a shooting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both the suspect and victim are 17-years-old, according to the police report.

The victim is in serious condition. Police did not release the names of the minors.