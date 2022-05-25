RoadRage_generic_2022

Liverpool, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating a road rage incident that occurred on Susquehanna Trail near the Route 104 intersection.

The victim told police they were traveling shortly after 7 p.m. May 20 into Liverpool Township, Perry County, when someone pointed a firearm at them. No injuries occurred during the incident, police say.

PSP Selinsgrove is investigating.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.