Liverpool, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating a road rage incident that occurred on Susquehanna Trail near the Route 104 intersection.

The victim told police they were traveling shortly after 7 p.m. May 20 into Liverpool Township, Perry County, when someone pointed a firearm at them. No injuries occurred during the incident, police say.

PSP Selinsgrove is investigating.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.