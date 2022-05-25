Liverpool, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating a road rage incident that occurred on Susquehanna Trail near the Route 104 intersection.
The victim told police they were traveling shortly after 7 p.m. May 20 into Liverpool Township, Perry County, when someone pointed a firearm at them. No injuries occurred during the incident, police say.
PSP Selinsgrove is investigating.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.