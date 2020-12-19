Jackson Township, Pa. – State police at Selinsgrove troopers, through the course of an investigation, determined a person involved in a fatal accident allegedly gave a false statement.

According to a Dec. 18 press release by Trooper William Shreve, Antonio Vazquez, 48, of York, gave a false statement to officers regarding the investigation.

Shreve said charges were filed through Magisterial District Court 17-3-03 in Snyder County.

According to a report from the Daily Item, Vazquez was traveling southbound in a 2019 Ford F-350 on the morning of Aug. 6. The truck reportedly crossed the center line and collided with a 2009 Harley-Davidson Sportster operated by Dean Dorman, 52, of Selinsgrove.

According to the Daily Item, Vazquez was charged with carless driving resulting in death, failure to drive in a single lane, operating a vehicle without proper equipment, and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility for his alleged role in the crash.

Court records show Vazquez pled guilty to all four summary charges on Sept. 28.