Montoursville – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are seeking information on a lost firearm.

Police received a report of a lost firearm on June 14 from a Montoursville Borough resident on Sterling Drive. The firearm is a black Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun with serial number HPM2933. The firearm went missing when the owner moved from California to Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700.