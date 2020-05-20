Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville investigated a number of recent incidents in Lycoming County:

Jonathan Blair, 5:07 p.m. May 15, 2020 at Sand Hill Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a domestic disturbance. Upon further investigation, Jonathan Blair, 38, of Williamsport, was cited for harassment.

Harassment Threaten Physical Contact, at 10:15 p.m. May 11, 2020 at Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township. Police said Jessica Usher, 25, of St. Louis, Missouri, posted on Facebook that she would fight the victim and knock her teeth out. Usher was cited for harassment.

Theft/Crime by Deception, at 6:42 p.m. May 11, 2020 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township. Police said a victim purchased a $50 eBay gift card and gave a suspect a code through text message. The victim was told he would receive cash in exchange upon its arrival. However, the suspect then stopped all contact with the victim.

Warrant Misdemeanor/Felony, at 2:14 a.m. May 10, 2020 at E. 7th and Mulberry streets, Williamsport City. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jason Holas, 31, of York, Pa. Holas was wearing a ripped sweatshirt and had a minor laceration on his face. Holas reportedly told police he was involved in a domestic dispute earlier that evening in York. After investigating further, police found that Northern York County Regional Police Department obtained a felony arrest warrant for strangulation against Holas. He was then taken into custody as a fugitive from justice. Charges are pending.

Possession Drug Paraphernalia, 7:32 p.m. May 10, 2020 at 135 W. Water St., Muncy Borough. Police said drug paraphernalia was located. Clinton Rushing, 29, of Muncy, admitted to being the owner. Charges were filed at the office of District Magistrate Jon E. Kemp.

Harassment by Communication, Between 2:30 p.m. May 8 and 5:47 p.m. May 11, 2020 at Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township. Police said Christopher Johnson, 26, of Williamsport, continued to contact a female victim via multiple means after being requested to stop. He was cited for harassment.

Harassment Physical Contact, at 5 p.m. May 8, 2020 at 2465 Lycoming Creek Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police investigated a report of harassment in which Alexus Weaver, 19, of Williamsport, reportedly shoved a female victim from behind, causing her to land on the ground. Weaver then left the scene. Charges were filed.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, at 2:54 p.m. May 8, 2020 at 152 Boak Ave., Wolf Township. Police investigated a report of criminal mischief in which a single pane glass window was damaged. Kelsee Dunn, 28, of Hughesville, was charged with a summary of criminal mischief.

Criminal Trespass, Between 8 a.m. and 11:57 p.m. May 8, 2020, at Longreach Lane, Muncy Township. Police said Dennis Chestnut, 53, of Muncy, went onto a victim’s property after he had been told not go to the property. He was charged with trespassing.

DUI Crash Drugs, at 12:38 p.m. May 8, 2020 at 159 I-180 West, Muncy Township. Police responded to the scene of a crash in which they determined the driver, Floyd Hulsizer, 42, of Milton, was driving under the influence. Charges were filed at the office of District Magistrate Jon E. Kemp.

Harassment Physical Contact, 5:25 a.m. May 5, 2020 at Comfort Inn, 1959 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a domestic dispute. Shaun Wettlaufer, 43, of Williamsport, was charged with harassment.

Drug Possession, 1:10 a.m. May 5, 2020 at 311 Holly St., McIntyre Township. Police responded to a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, police found that John Woodward, 60, of Ralston, had active warrants. He was taken into custody. Upon searching Woodward, police found him to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges will be filed.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 5:37 a.m. May 4, 2020 at 1160 Rural Ave., Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a residence for a disturbance. Lindsey Soha, 35, of Williamsport, was subsequently cited for criminal mischief and was transported to UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport for a mental health evaluation.

Theft All Other, Between 3 p.m. May 2 and 10:30 a.m. May 3 at Clarence Fry Rd., Fairfield Township. Police said an unknown suspect removed three individual lawn ornaments from the front yard of a residence. Each lawn ornament was a blue colored frog, approximately 2.5 feet in height and each played a musical instrument. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville and reference incident number PA2020-622208.

Suicide Attempt, 1:23 p.m. May 2, 2020 at Econo Lodge, 2019 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township. Police investigated an attempted suicide. The subject was stable and was transported to UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport for treatment.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, Between 2:11 and 2:30 p.m. April 29, 2020 at Cole’s Hardware, 130 Muncy Creek Blvd., Muncy Creek Township. Police said James Wilt, 64, of Watsontown, stole an electrical toggle switch. Charges were filed at the office of District Magistrate Jon E. Kemp.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between April 20 and May 4, 2020 at Route 220 Highway and Bartlow Dr., Wolf Township. Police said an unknown suspect entered the victim’s property and broke the front window of a backhoe parked on the property.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 6 p.m. April 19 and 1 p.m. April 20, 2020 at 5511 Moreland Baptist Rd., Jordan Township. Police said an unknown suspect punctured a victim’s car tires.

DUI Crash Alcohol, 5 a.m. April 14, 2020 at 411 Turkey Path Rd., Anthony Township. Police responded to a one-vehicle crash. Through further investigation, police determined that Tyler Roy, 27, of Linden, was the driver who fled the scene of the crash. Troopers subsequently located Roy and interviewed him. They observed signs of impairment. Roy was taken into custody and was taken for a blood draw at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport. Results indicated he was under the influence of alcohol and charges were filed.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 6 p.m. April 7 and 11:13 a.m. April 8, 2020 at 45 Back St., Upper Fairfield Township. Police are investigating an act of criminal mischief in which a suspect damaged the back door of a 1984 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.