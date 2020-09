Montgomery, Pa. – Police are looking for a suspect who stole $1,000 from a charity event last weekend in Clinton Township, Lycoming County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, the unknown suspect stole a bag containing entrance fee money shortly after 8 p.m. at the stand-up comedy event. The event was held at New Mountain Tavern, 5146 U.S. Route 15.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.