Buttonwood, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are looking for information regarding the theft of a generator from a residence in Jackson Township, Lycoming County.

The victim reported a red and black Predator generator (212 cc, 3200 Kw), was removed from a barn on their property along Route Road and Route South Road. According to state police, the victim told them the generator was last seen in the barn on Nov. 11 and it was first noticed missing on Dec. 12.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700 and reference incident number PA20-1781417.