Cogan Station, Pa. – A victim in Anthony Township in Lycoming County found a gruesome sight in her mailbox Friday morning.

An unknown suspect had placed a dead rabbit in the mailbox sometime between 10 a.m. Jan. 7 and 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at 4232 State Route 973 West, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville. State police said the victim told them she has no idea who did it and no one saw anything.

PSP Montoursville is asking anyone with information to contact them at (570) 368-5700.