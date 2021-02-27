Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are looking for information on suspects for two separate vehicle pursuit incidents from earlier this month.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 1:52 a.m. Feb. 8 at Maynard Alley and Walnut Street in Williamsport. The suspect was operating a 2005 Chevrolet Impala. When the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver exited the vehicle and fled by foot, according to state police. The suspect is still at large.

At 2:19 a.m. on Feb. 13, police were pursuing a Mercedes Benz in the area of W. Mountain and Jaculin avenues in South Williamsport. The driver, who police said in their report is a 34-year-old man of Williamsport, crashed and then fled by foot. The suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.