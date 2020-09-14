Linden, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are looking for information about a vehicle theft that occurred last month in Woodward Township, Lycoming County.

According to state police, a suspect stole a man’s vehicle sometime overnight on Aug. 7 at a home in the 40 block of Welker Road. The suspect may have entered the vehicle with another key, according to police.

The missing vehicle is a 2006 silver Saturn Vue with PA registration number KZM2437.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700.