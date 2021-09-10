Montoursville, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are looking for information regarding a dog attack on Tuesday night in Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.

According to state police, a tan/brown in color possible shepherd mix dog weighing approximately 50 pounds attacked a female victim on Fairfield Church Road. The attack, which police said was unprovoked, occurred at 9 p.m. Sept. 7. The dog had a red heart on its collar.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700 and reference incident number PA2021-1230521.