Williamsport, Pa. – Police are still looking for a driver who led them on a high-speed chase on Nov. 27 in Williamsport.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville attempted to pull over a black Buick sedan shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Market Street near the intersection with Washington Boulevard. The driver then took off, traveling north on Market Street at a high rate of speed.

Police terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns. The investigation is ongoing. PSP is asking anyone with information to contact them at (570) 368-5700.