Limestone Township, Pa. – An unknown suspect drove through a victim’s hay field last weekend in Limestone Township, Lycoming County, causing approximately $1,000 in damage, according to state police.

The suspect drove a pickup truck through the field on Wells Road sometime between 11 p.m. July 29 and 6 a.m. July 30. One-tenth of the field was damaged, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.