Hughesville, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville continue to investigate the theft of tools and miscellaneous tractor parts from a residence in Penn Township, Lycoming County.

An unknown suspect stole approximately 100 pounds of steel scrap metal, a tractor oil tank, jigsaw, pipe threader, and butcher gambrel sometime between June 7 and 22 from the property at Beaver Lake Road. Total value of items taken is $695.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.


