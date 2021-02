Montgomery, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are investigating the theft of a safe from a church in Lycoming County.

According to state police, on Feb. 5 an unknown suspect entered Amazing Grace Ministries on U.S. Route 15 in Clinton Township and took a gray safe. The safe is 18 x 18 inches and requires a combination and key.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.