Montgomery, Pa. – State police are investigating the theft of several antique dolls and a door from a residence in Clinton Township, Lycoming County.

An unknown suspect entered a residence at the 2000 block of Pinchtown Road and stole seven of the dolls, valued at $200. The suspect also took a 7’ by 3’ white door valued at $300, according to a report from PSP Montoursville. The victim contacted police on March 24 when he realized the items were gone.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.



