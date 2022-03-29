Theft_generic_NCPA_2021.jpg

Montgomery, Pa. – State police are investigating the theft of several antique dolls and a door from a residence in Clinton Township, Lycoming County.

An unknown suspect entered a residence at the 2000 block of Pinchtown Road and stole seven of the dolls, valued at $200. The suspect also took a 7’ by 3’ white door valued at $300, according to a report from PSP Montoursville. The victim contacted police on March 24 when he realized the items were gone. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.