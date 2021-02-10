Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville have been busy investigating several scam incidents in Lycoming County.

On the morning of Feb. 5, state police received a report of a telephone scam involving a 27-year-old woman in Loyalsock Township. According to state police, a suspect claimed to be from social security and requested Walmart gift card numbers to be read to them over the phone. The woman lost $500 through giving the suspect the numbers for a Walmart gift card.

On the afternoon of Feb. 4, an unknown suspect called a 71-year-old woman in Franklin Township and claimed to be a DEA agent investigating money that was stolen from the victim’s account. The victim believed the information to be true and was scammed out of $9,800, according to state police.

Two elderly individuals in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County, lost $1,000 when an unknown suspect called them on Jan. 14 and claimed to be from Publishers Clearing House. The suspect deceived the victims into reading prepaid card numbers over the phone, according to state police.

A 60-year-old woman in Eldred Township was a victim when an unknown suspect filed an unemployment claim in her name and received $6,132, according to state police. The incident occurred between Dec. 31, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021.

State police remind the public to be aware of receiving phone calls from unknown parties requesting money, as most of them are scams.