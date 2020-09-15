State police at Montoursville are investigating several recent burglaries and thefts in Lycoming County.

Police said an unknown suspect broke into a barn on State Route 405 in Clinton Township between 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and 9 a.m. Sept. 8.

The suspect stole a firearm and multiple tools, including a Stihl masonry saw and several Milwaukee drills.

In a separate incident, state police reported that an unknown suspect forced their way through a garage door between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 30. The incident was reported in the 200 block of South Pine Run Road in Woodward Township.

The suspect stole various sockets and screws and took a metal fender off of a trailer parked in front of the garage.

In another incident, an unknown suspect stole a Cuddyback trail camera and a gray hang-on stand from a property in the 1500 block of Bloomingrove Road in Williamsport. The theft was reported to police on Sept. 5.

Anyone with information about the above incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700.