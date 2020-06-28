Montoursville, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are investigating two recent thefts in Lycoming County.

Police said an unknown suspect stole two trail cameras sometime between 4:15 p.m. June 24 and 6 a.m. June 25 from a victim’s cabin on Crofult Hill Road in McNett Township.

The other theft occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. May 30. Police said an unknown suspect stole a Skillsaw magnesium lightweight worm drive circular saw from a resident on State Route 442 in Muncy Creek Township. The saw was delivered to the residence but was taken before the owner could receive it, police said.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700.