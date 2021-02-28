Millmont, Pa. – A Union County man is accused of hitting a 19 year old over the head with a baseball bat at a Hartley Township residence, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Floyd Houdeshell, 48, of Millmont, was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, misdemeanor charges of simple assault and related charges for the incident that occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday Feb. 25.

The male sustained a laceration on his head as a result of the assault, police said.

Houdeshell was arraigned Thursday in front of District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg.

