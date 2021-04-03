Milton, Pa. – A Northumberland County church was the latest victim of a catalytic converter theft.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, a suspect stole a catalytic converter sometime between March 6 and 26 from a 12-passenger van belonging to Community Mennonite Fellowship in Turbot Township. The value of the catalytic converter is $800.

State police also reported that the catalytic converters of two vehicles parked at 966 Paddy Mountain Road in Hartley Township, Union County, were stolen sometime between Nov. 1, 2020 and March 6.

Anyone with information on these thefts may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.